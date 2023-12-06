Watch This Heartwarming Holiday Video That Has Social Media In Meltdown & Try Not To Cry

The holidays can be a tough time of year for the queer community because returning home can often mean dealing with your conservative uncle or family members who refuse to accept your partner or won’t use your correct pronouns. This may be why a heartwarming video about a father learning to accept his trans son is currently making the rounds on social media.

The video titled The LGBTQ+ Message Every Person Should See follows the story of trans teenager Miles singing “O Christmas Tree” at a holiday talent show. The short video shows Miles struggling to perform because he’s afraid his dad doesn’t accept him, intercut with flashbacks of the father slowly coming to terms with his son’s identity.

In the flashback scenes, at first, the dad seems angry—even yelling at Miles when he cuts his hair—but then we see him creating a personalized guitar strap for Miles, and in the present, when his son gets stage fright, he begins singing the song to help prompt him.