This lesbian version of 'Baby It's Cold Outside' has us giggling & in the Christmas spirit

It’s that time of year when Christmas music is suddenly everywhere — we’ve already heard "All I Want For Christmas is You" at least 100 times — but other than queer hits like Wham’s "Last Christmas" and Lady Gaga’s "Christmas Tree," there aren’t a lot of options if you want to celebrate the yuletide season without listening to music about straight couples and heteronormative families.

But that’s all changing with one TikTok couple’s fun lesbian riff on "Baby It’s Cold Outside."

Earlier this month, queer social media personalities Ruby and Katrena posted their own version of the popular — and somewhat controversial — song that was originally about a man trying to convince a woman to stay at his place for the night, but added their own Sapphic twist by keeping the tune but changing the lyrics.

While the original starts with the lyrics “I really can’t stay/ Baby, it’s cold outside,” their new version plays on the U-Haul lesbian stereotype with the line, “You really should stay/ Maybe just one more week.”

The two lesbian lovebirds — who started out in a long-distance relationship before Ruby moved to California to be with Katrena — continue to mimic the original call-and-response duet but with modern and very gay lyrics while snuggled up together on their couch. "This evening has been/ So happy you were on Hinge/ So very nice/ Could see us engaged by next Pride," the pair sings. In the song, Katrena even admits that her dad still thinks she's straight — a relatable lyric for a lot of queer women with judgmental families, "My father thinks I've been dating guys/ Tell me you're not the closeted type." It's a sweet, funny, and adorable take on a Christmas classic, with lyrics about lesbian topics like borrowing a pair of Woxers (boxers for women), what your astrological sign is, flannel shirts, and even who should spoon who, with the line, "Can you be the big spoon this time?" There is even an ode to the lesbian cat lady in all of us, "I wish I knew how/ Your cat is my child now/ To break this spell."