The 10 Stages of Kissing a Girl for the First Time, as Told by Rihanna

Girls are, in a word, magical. They are beautiful, majestic creatures who we love, adore, and, well, as queer girls, are.So what happens when TWO MAGICAL BEINGS KISS EACH OTHER?! FOR THE FIRST TIME?!

Rihanna’s here to let you know. After all, she is the kissing expert...

STAGE 1: You’re next to each other, and you’ve got that good vibe going. You’re being your smooth, cool as hell self.

STAGE 2: Holy shit, she’s returning the vibe. You’re vibing. It’s official. It’s real.

STAGE 3: It’s going to happen. Do you smell? Did you shower today? Are you wearing lipstick? What if you get lipstick on your face? Why is she looking at you like that?

STAGE 4: Screw all of those questions! What’s the last thing I ate? Is your breath okay? Nothing matters if your breath isn’t okay.

STAGE 5: Oh my god, she’s getting closer and closer and closer and...

STAGE 6: She kissed you. Are you dead? Maybe you’re dead.

STAGE 7: Maybe you should do something with your hands. (Hint: definitely do something with your hands.)

STAGE 8: What the hell did she just do with her tongue? Are you into that?

STAGE 9: Yeah. You’re into that.

STAGE 10: You’re bursting with excitement. Is this your best kiss ever? Yes. Absolutely yes.

And we all know who to thank!!