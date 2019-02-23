#Love&Sex

The 10 Stages of Kissing a Girl for the First Time, as Told by Rihanna

RiRi knows what's up.

Rachel Charlene Lewis
February 23 2019 12:39 PM EST

Girls are, in a word, magical. They are beautiful, majestic creatures who we love, adore, and, well, as queer girls, are.So what happens when TWO MAGICAL BEINGS KISS EACH OTHER?! FOR THE FIRST TIME?!

Rihanna’s here to let you know. After all, she is the kissing expert...

STAGE 1: You’re next to each other, and you’ve got that good vibe going. You’re being your smooth, cool as hell self.

Gif of Rihanna wearing a hat and dancing.

STAGE 2: Holy shit, she’s returning the vibe. You’re vibing. It’s official. It’s real.

Cute gif of Rihanna smiling and laughing.

STAGE 3: It’s going to happen. Do you smell? Did you shower today? Are you wearing lipstick? What if you get lipstick on your face? Why is she looking at you like that?

A gif of Rihanna looking upset.

STAGE 4: Screw all of those questions! What’s the last thing I ate? Is your breath okay? Nothing matters if your breath isn’t okay.

Gif of Rihanna eating fries.

STAGE 5: Oh my god, she’s getting closer and closer and closer and...

Rihanna in a hat saying \"You Ready?\"

STAGE 6: She kissed you. Are you dead? Maybe you’re dead.

Rihanna blowing a kiss.

STAGE 7: Maybe you should do something with your hands. (Hint: definitely do something with your hands.)

Rihanna laying with Shakira.

STAGE 8: What the hell did she just do with her tongue? Are you into that?

A gif of Rihanna surprised.

STAGE 9: Yeah. You’re into that.

A gif of Rihanna in a black outfit with lots of curly hair.

STAGE 10: You’re bursting with excitement. Is this your best kiss ever? Yes. Absolutely yes.

rihannadance.gif

And we all know who to thank!!

rihanna_pink.gif
