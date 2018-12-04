New Captain Marvel Trailer Debuts, Features Cute Cat

The new Captain Marvel trailer dropped last night, and if the first one left you jonesing for some actual info about the newest hero to join the MCU, you'll be pleased.

This trailer centers around the question of who exactly this iteration of Captain Marvel is, and what alien battles she’s gotten caught up in. We see her being rescued by the Kree, being transfused with their fancy green blood, and casually getting some electricity shot into her brain.

We also see more of her proper Carol Danvers life before all that, when she was a military pilot on Earth and also when she did some go-karting at some point in her life.

And yes, we can finally confirm the old lady she punches on the subway is a baddie. A Skrull, in fact.

The trailer has certainly done its job, and fans are totally worked up in anticipation for the film.

Thanos watching the end of the #CaptainMarvel trailer: pic.twitter.com/KY2dsCTmj0 — Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) December 4, 2018

i never knew i was into mohawks until brie larson proved otherwise #CaptainMarvel is mine and u can pry her and wonder woman outta my cold dead hands — jingle belle (@serendipitousFT) December 4, 2018

But the internet quickly realized that the true star of the film is clearly the cat.

Me: Omg this looks so good.

also me: KITTTTTTTTTTTTENNNNN THERE'S A CATTTTTTT CATTTTTTTTTTTTTT https://t.co/hdvvHuGXoL — Wakandan Princess (@maturner0822) December 4, 2018

the MCU is full of #relatable superheroes but most relatable of them all, as of today, is Nick Fury whispering "I'll be back" at the cat he's been petting #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/aSXsnY8i8U — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) December 4, 2018

I case anyone was wondering what my sexuality is today: @captainmarvel trailer including @SamuelLJackson hanging out with a cat. pic.twitter.com/yHHekGDwhA — Aly (@aly_grift) December 4, 2018

... when does @captainmarvel's cat get a spin-off? pic.twitter.com/vHlyPIrViK — fake nick ramsey (@nick_ramsey) December 4, 2018

Honestly, that cat will probably get a spin-off before the Black Widow movie ever comes out. But who among us could complain?

In summary: Brie Larson continues to look totally kick-ass as Captain Marvel, cats are good, and damn, we still have to wait until March for the actual film to come out.

But at least there’s a new Avengers 4 trailer this week! I’m sure that will be very uplifting and not at all devastating in any way.