10 actors who wore a prosthetic pole in their sexiest scenes

Acting is more than just delivering lines—it often requires vulnerability, dedication, and creativity to portray characters authentically.

When it comes to scenes involving nudity, many actors prefer to use prosthetics to maintain privacy while still fulfilling the demands of the role.

Let's look at 10 of the most iconic uses of prosthetics in cinema from our favorite gay actors, allies and, um, Mark Wahlberg.

Mark Wahlberg - Boogie Nights New Line Cinema Mark Wahlberg's role as Dirk Diggler in Boogie Nights is perhaps the most iconic example of using a prosthetic penis in cinema. The character's physical endowment is central to the film's plot, and Wahlberg used an impressively large prosthetic for the final scene. Though the experience was awkward, Wahlberg has said it added a level of authenticity to the character that audiences would remember. Well he wasn't wrong there.

Jonathan Bailey - Fellow Travelers Showtime Jonathan Bailey, an openly gay actor, took on the role of Tim Laughlin in Fellow Travelers. The series explores a romantic relationship between two men in 1950s America, a time when being openly gay was dangerous. Bailey used a prosthetic penis for some of the more intimate scenes in the series. Bailey has been vocal about the importance of authentic representation in LGBTQ+ narratives, and his performance in Fellow Travelers helped shed light on the struggles faced by LGBTQ+ individuals during a repressive era.

Taylor Zakhar Perez - Minx HBO Taylor Zakhar Perez plays Shane in Minx, a comedy series set in the 1970s that centers around the creation of an erotic magazine for women. In one of the show's memorable scenes, Perez used a prosthetic penis to depict the carefree and sexually liberated atmosphere of the era. Perez, who has portrayed several LGBTQ+ characters and is vocal about supporting LGBTQ+ representation, brings authenticity and humor to the role, helping normalize different forms of masculinity and queer experiences on screen.

Matt Bomer - The Normal Heart HBO Matt Bomer, an openly gay actor, portrayed Felix Turner in The Normal Heart, a film adaptation of Larry Kramer's play that focuses on the early days of the AIDS crisis. Bomer used a prosthetic penis for certain intimate scenes between Felix and his partner, Ned Weeks, played by Mark Ruffalo. Bomer’s heartfelt portrayal of Felix highlighted the struggles and love stories of gay men during the AIDS epidemic, and he has often emphasized the importance of telling these stories from a place of truth and empathy.

Charles Melton - May December Netflix Charles Melton played Joe in May December, a film that explores the complexities of an unconventional relationship between an older woman and a younger man. The film delves into themes of identity, attraction, and societal norms. Melton used a prosthetic penis in intimate scenes to help portray the emotional depth and vulnerability of his character without compromising his personal boundaries. Melton has spoken about the importance of representing nuanced and honest LGBTQ+ stories, and his role in May December contributes to an ongoing dialogue about queer relationships and acceptance.

James Franco - Milk Focus Features James Franco portrayed Scott Smith, the romantic partner of Harvey Milk, in Gus Van Sant's Milk, a biographical film about the first openly gay elected official in California. To maintain a sense of privacy while portraying intimate scenes with Sean Penn's character, Franco used a prosthetic penis. Franco has often spoken about how working on Milk brought him closer to the LGBTQ+ community, deepening his understanding of queer history and inspiring him to become a vocal supporter of LGBTQ+ rights.

Theo James - The White Lotus HBO Theo James played Cameron Sullivan in the second season of The White Lotus, a satirical series that delves into the lives of wealthy guests at a luxurious resort. In one of the show's most talked-about scenes, James used a prosthetic penis to portray an awkwardly intimate moment, adding to the show's exploration of power dynamics, relationships, and vulnerability. James has discussed how using a prosthetic allowed him to authentically portray the scene without feeling overly exposed, maintaining a balance between narrative impact and personal comfort.

Jacob Elordi - Euphoria HBO Jacob Elordi portrayed Nate Jacobs in HBO's Euphoria, a show that explores the lives of teenagers grappling with identity, sexuality, and addiction. In some of the more explicit scenes, Elordi used a prosthetic penis. Euphoria has been lauded for its candid portrayal of queer characters and LGBTQ+ themes, and Elordi has spoken about the importance of representing the fluidity of sexuality in modern storytelling.

Finn Wittrock - Ratched Netflix Finn Wittrock played Edmund Tolleson in Ratched, a psychological thriller series that serves as a prequel to One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. In the series, Wittrock's character has several intimate scenes that required the use of a prosthetic penis. Wittrock, who has often portrayed LGBTQ+ characters in his career, brought depth to the role by capturing the complexities of his character's emotions and motivations. His involvement in Ratched highlights his dedication to roles that explore the darker, more complicated aspects of human nature, contributing to authentic queer representation on screen.