Search form

Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Pedro Pascal just made every gay & girlie's fantasy come true with three words

Pedro Pascal just said he’s a pleaser. We heard that loud and clear
Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Pedro Pascal at the world premiere of From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina

Between this admission and his steadfast commitment to the LGBTQ+ community — who among us wouldn’t swipe right?

@andrewjstillman

Pedro Pascal knows exactly what he’s doing.

During a recent interview with Fandango promoting Materialists, Celine Song’s Past Lives follow-up and unexpected swing into romantic comedy, Pascal sat between fellow stars Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans, serving chaos, charm, and more than a few suggestive glances.

At one point, the trio was asked to share their “unicorn traits,” or the unique qualities that make them relationship material. Evans went the earnest route, calling himself “very supportive.” Johnson joked that she’s selfish. And then Pascal, with a sly smile and dramatic pause, delivered the line we’ve all been desperate to hear:

“I’m a pleaser.”

Cue everyone melting.

The interview, part of Materialists’ early promo push, offered a glimpse at the chemistry behind the film’s central love triangle, which follows Lucy (Johnson), a Manhattan matchmaker, as she finds herself torn between the broke actor she left behind (Evans) and the rich new man who walks into her life (Pascal). Inspired by classic ‘80s romcoms like Broadcast News and Terms of Endearment, Materialists seems poised to revive the genre with both elegance and emotional wreckage.

But while Pascal may be channeling Harrison Ford in Working Girl onscreen, offscreen, he’s doing something even more powerful.

This week, he joined over 100 artists, including Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, and Daniel Radcliffe, in signing an open letter from The Trevor Project opposing the proposed elimination of $50 million in federal funding for LGBTQ+ youth suicide prevention.

“We will not stay silent,” the letter declares. “Stripping away this lifeline leaves LGBTQ+ youth with the message that their lives are not worth saving. We refuse to accept that message.”

So yes, Pascal is a pleaser. But he’s also a protector. A unicorn with range, if you will.

It’s yet another reason in our growing list of why Pascal will forever have a place in our hearts.

Check out the full Fandango interview below:

Materialists hits theaters June 13.

CelebritiesMoviesCulture
chris evansdakota johnsonfandangolgbtq youthmaterialistspedro pascal pleaserpleaserthe trevor projectpedro pascal
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
Point Foundation 2025 MorganOut / Advocate Magazine - Alan Cumming and Jake Shears

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

51 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

51 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them
Movies
Badge
gallery

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

celebrity gay age gap couples
Dating
Badge
gallery

34 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys
Dating

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

gay sex tips: attractive young man in bed
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

Himbos we love: Jerry Frank, Ken, Jason Mendoza
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

31 best himbo characters in movies & TV shows we can't help but love

The 55 best queer animated shows ever & where to watch them
Geek
Badge
gallery

The 55 best queer animated shows ever & where to watch them

Chris Evans, Jon Hamm, Idris Elba and Cooper Koch
Celebrities

20 times celebs talked about what they're packing

50 sexiest 'trades of the season' in the 'RuPaul's Drag Race' franchise history
Drag
Badge
gallery

50 sexiest 'trades of the season' in the 'RuPaul's Drag Race' franchise history

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio