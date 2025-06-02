Pedro Pascal just made every gay & girlie's fantasy come true with three words

Pedro Pascal knows exactly what he’s doing.

During a recent interview with Fandango promoting Materialists, Celine Song’s Past Lives follow-up and unexpected swing into romantic comedy, Pascal sat between fellow stars Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans, serving chaos, charm, and more than a few suggestive glances.

At one point, the trio was asked to share their “unicorn traits,” or the unique qualities that make them relationship material. Evans went the earnest route, calling himself “very supportive.” Johnson joked that she’s selfish. And then Pascal, with a sly smile and dramatic pause, delivered the line we’ve all been desperate to hear:

“I’m a pleaser.”

Cue everyone melting.

The interview, part of Materialists’ early promo push, offered a glimpse at the chemistry behind the film’s central love triangle, which follows Lucy (Johnson), a Manhattan matchmaker, as she finds herself torn between the broke actor she left behind (Evans) and the rich new man who walks into her life (Pascal). Inspired by classic ‘80s romcoms like Broadcast News and Terms of Endearment, Materialists seems poised to revive the genre with both elegance and emotional wreckage. But while Pascal may be channeling Harrison Ford in Working Girl onscreen, offscreen, he’s doing something even more powerful. This week, he joined over 100 artists, including Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, and Daniel Radcliffe, in signing an open letter from The Trevor Project opposing the proposed elimination of $50 million in federal funding for LGBTQ+ youth suicide prevention. “We will not stay silent,” the letter declares. “Stripping away this lifeline leaves LGBTQ+ youth with the message that their lives are not worth saving. We refuse to accept that message.” So yes, Pascal is a pleaser. But he’s also a protector. A unicorn with range, if you will. It’s yet another reason in our growing list of why Pascal will forever have a place in our hearts. Check out the full Fandango interview below: