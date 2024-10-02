15 must-watch LGBTQ+ horror movies that are horny AF & where to watch them





Sexy and scary is our favorite combo! Courtesy of Neon, Momentum Pictures, Hulu October is here and with it are our favorite things, pumpkin-spiced everything, hot guys in chunky sweaters, and best of all it's a time when we all celebrate what goes bump in the night (*wink*). Yes, we here at PRIDE love all that is ooky, spooky, and sexy, which is why we can’t get enough of scary, queer, movies that serve up erotic thrills along with all those terrifying thrills. What can we say, they just get our hearts pumping, our pulses racing, and, well, you get it. So what is going on our must-watch list this month? Well, there are so many incredible erotic queer horror films to choose from. From sexy sapphic vamps to leather daddy slashers, here are the queer horny horror movies we’re binge-watching — and where to stream them so you can join in all the spooky season fun.

Titane Courtesy of Neon This actual masterpiece from Julia Ducournau follows a young, object-sexual woman whose crimes send her on the run. Gender and car fuckery abound. Where to watch: This actual masterpiece from Julia Ducournau follows a young, object-sexual woman whose crimes send her on the run. Gender and car fuckery abound. Where to watch: Hulu

Swallowed Courtesy of Momentum Pictures Before the world caught on the unbelievable sexiness of Cooper Koch in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez stories, he was already serving gay sex god in Swallowed, a low-budget but shockingly powerful story of a young would-be porn star caught up in a tangled drug deal gone very, very wrong.

Knife + Heart Courtesy of Momento Films Set in the world of gay porn in the 1970s this film follows a filmmaker trying to shoot her next erotic film, but there is a serial killer on the loose. It's a DePalma-style throwback that is unabashedly queer. Where to watch: Shudder

The Perfection Courtesy of Netflix Twisty, grotesque and so, so sexy The Perfection sees young musicians drawn instantly to one another. After a night of passion and connection, their romance takes a terrifying turn.

The Hunger Courtesy of MGM Susan Sarandon gets seduced by a vampiric Catherine Deneuve, who has just dumped her undead boyfriend David Bowie. Honestly, the sheer sexual power radiating off that cast alone should be enough to sell you on this steamy, queer vampire film.

Stranger by the Lake Courtesy of Peccadillo Pictures Cruising turns deadly in this film about a man looking for connections in the woods. Frank meets the mysterious Michel and feels instantly drawn to him, and the two engage in a passionate relationship despite the danger lurking around them. Where to watch: Kanopy

Huesera: The Bone Woman Courtesy of XYZ Films Valeria is doing it all RIGHT — on paper anyway. She is married and has her first baby on the way. But her secret maternal ambivalence seems to summon a creature hellbent on breaking her and taking the baby. Her only freedom from this nightmare comes in the form of queer liberation in the form of her secret lover Octavia.

Climax Courtesy of A24 Leave it to Gaspar Noé to make this utterly bizarre and sexually charged mind-bender. The charts are a group of dancers who mistakenly ingest LSD as their evening descends into madness.

The Duke of Burgundy Courtesy of Sundance Two women play dom and sub games and it's freaking gorgeous. ‘Nuff said.

The Vampire Lovers Courtesy of American International Pictures Based loosely on the story of Carmilla, Ingrid Pitt stars as an ancient Sapphic vampire intent on seducing and devouring every beautiful young woman in her path. Relatable and steamy. Where to watch: Tubi

Hellbent Courtesy of Regent Releasing Gay Halloween is sacred! But in this film, a masked killer uses the holiday as an excuse to hunt and kill a group of gay men in this campy slasher. Where to watch: Here TV

My Animal Courtesy of Paramount This queer werewolf story follows Heather, a young queer woman with a lycanthropic secret whose life changes when Johnny walks into it. The two strike up a friendship that quickly morphs into romance but small-town minds and those monthly transformations create serious (and deadly) issues for the duo. Also, you really, really need to see the egg scene, and the score is killer.

Pornography: A Thriller Courtesy of Wolfe Video The hunt for a missing gay porn star turns supernatural, a writer and another gay adult actor try to find the missing man.

Jagged Mind Courtesy of Hulu This mind-bender follows a queer woman whose memory seems to be failing her without explanation. Could it be the mysterious woman she keeps meeting in a bar and taking home to bed? You’ll have to watch and see.

