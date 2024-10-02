Scroll To Top
15 must-watch LGBTQ+ horror movies that are horny AF & where to watch them

horny queer horror movies: Titane, Swallowed, Jagged Mind
Courtesy of Neon, Momentum Pictures, Hulu

You’re going to want to watch these steamy, spooky flicks in the dark.

rachiepants


Sexy and scary is our favorite combo!

October is here and with it are our favorite things, pumpkin-spiced everything, hot guys in chunky sweaters, and best of all it's a time when we all celebrate what goes bump in the night (*wink*).

Yes, we here at PRIDE love all that is ooky, spooky, and sexy, which is why we can’t get enough of scary, queer, movies that serve up erotic thrills along with all those terrifying thrills. What can we say, they just get our hearts pumping, our pulses racing, and, well, you get it.

So what is going on our must-watch list this month? Well, there are so many incredible erotic queer horror films to choose from. From sexy sapphic vamps to leather daddy slashers, here are the queer horny horror movies we’re binge-watching — and where to stream them so you can join in all the spooky season fun.

Titane

horny queer horror movies: Titane

Courtesy of Neon

 This actual masterpiece from Julia Ducournau follows a young, object-sexual woman whose crimes send her on the run. Gender and car fuckery abound. Where to watch:Hulu

Swallowed

horny queer horror movies: Swallowed

Courtesy of Momentum Pictures

Before the world caught on the unbelievable sexiness of Cooper Koch in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez stories, he was already serving gay sex god in Swallowed, a low-budget but shockingly powerful story of a young would-be porn star caught up in a tangled drug deal gone very, very wrong.


Where to watch:Rent on Prime Video

Knife + Heart

horny queer horror movies: Knife + Heart

Courtesy of Momento Films

Set in the world of gay porn in the 1970s this film follows a filmmaker trying to shoot her next erotic film, but there is a serial killer on the loose. It's a DePalma-style throwback that is unabashedly queer.

Where to watch:Shudder

The Perfection

horny queer horror movies: The Perfection

Courtesy of Netflix

Twisty, grotesque and so, so sexy The Perfection sees young musicians drawn instantly to one another. After a night of passion and connection, their romance takes a terrifying turn.


Where to watch:Netflix

The Hunger

horny queer horror movies: The hUnger

Courtesy of MGM

Susan Sarandon gets seduced by a vampiric Catherine Deneuve, who has just dumped her undead boyfriend David Bowie. Honestly, the sheer sexual power radiating off that cast alone should be enough to sell you on this steamy, queer vampire film.


Where to watch:Revry

Stranger by the Lake

horny queer horror movies: Stranger by the Lake

Courtesy of Peccadillo Pictures

Cruising turns deadly in this film about a man looking for connections in the woods. Frank meets the mysterious Michel and feels instantly drawn to him, and the two engage in a passionate relationship despite the danger lurking around them.

Where to watch:Kanopy

Huesera: The Bone Woman

horny queer horror movies: Huesera bone woman

Courtesy of XYZ Films

Valeria is doing it all RIGHT — on paper anyway. She is married and has her first baby on the way. But her secret maternal ambivalence seems to summon a creature hellbent on breaking her and taking the baby. Her only freedom from this nightmare comes in the form of queer liberation in the form of her secret lover Octavia.


Where to watch:Shudder

Climax

horny queer horror movies: Climax

Courtesy of A24

Leave it to Gaspar Noé to make this utterly bizarre and sexually charged mind-bender. The charts are a group of dancers who mistakenly ingest LSD as their evening descends into madness.


Where to watch:Max

The Duke of Burgundy

horny queer horror movies: Duke of Burgundy

Courtesy of Sundance

Two women play dom and sub games and it's freaking gorgeous. ‘Nuff said.


Where to watch:AMC+

The Vampire Lovers

horny queer horror movies: the vampire lovers

Courtesy of American International Pictures

Based loosely on the story of Carmilla, Ingrid Pitt stars as an ancient Sapphic vampire intent on seducing and devouring every beautiful young woman in her path. Relatable and steamy.

Where to watch:Tubi

Hellbent

horny queer horror movies: hellbent

Courtesy of Regent Releasing

Gay Halloween is sacred! But in this film, a masked killer uses the holiday as an excuse to hunt and kill a group of gay men in this campy slasher.

Where to watch:Here TV

My Animal

horny queer horror movies: My Animal

Courtesy of Paramount

This queer werewolf story follows Heather, a young queer woman with a lycanthropic secret whose life changes when Johnny walks into it. The two strike up a friendship that quickly morphs into romance but small-town minds and those monthly transformations create serious (and deadly) issues for the duo. Also, you really, really need to see the egg scene, and the score is killer.


Where to watch:Rent on Prime Video

Pornography: A Thriller

horny queer horror movies: pornography a thriller

Courtesy of Wolfe Video

The hunt for a missing gay porn star turns supernatural, a writer and another gay adult actor try to find the missing man.


Where to watch:Rent on Apple TV

Jagged Mind

horny queer horror movies: Jagged mind

Courtesy of Hulu

This mind-bender follows a queer woman whose memory seems to be failing her without explanation. Could it be the mysterious woman she keeps meeting in a bar and taking home to bed? You’ll have to watch and see.


Where to watch:Hulu

Hellraiser (1987)

horny queer horror movies: Hellraiser

Courtesy of New World Pictures

We had trouble picking between Clive Barker’s original film and the remake in 2022 and honestly, you can't go wrong either way. While the new version is explicitly queer, it doesn't quite match the original which is deeply queer and kink coded, but also just oozes with sheer sexual energy. Either way, we have SUCH sights to show you.

Where to watch:Tubi

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

