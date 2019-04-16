#Movies

What If Your Crush Was Stuck in a Relationship with a Sugar Daddy?

daddy-issues-movie-clip-pride.jpg

PRIDE has an exclusive clip from the upcoming feature film Daddy Issues!

PRIDE Editor
By PRIDE Editor
April 16 2019 8:00 AM EDT

What if the girl you were seriously crushing on was already in an unconventional relationship with her sugar daddy? That's the story behind Gravitas Ventures' upcoming feature film Daddy Issues, which follows a free-spirited, 19-year-old artist named Maya who falls in love with a sexually-fluid fashion designer named Jasmine. Though the chemistry between the two is crazy and undeniable, after connecting with Jasmine, Maya soon finds out she already has a relationship with an older, neurotic doctor named Simon.

Watch PRIDE's exclusive Daddy Issues clip in the video below!

And catch Daddy Issues when it hits select theaters and Video On Demand on April 19!

Tags: #Movies, #Entertainment, #Women, #Lesbian, #Bisexual

From our Sponsors

READER COMMENTS ()

    Latest News