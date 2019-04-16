What If Your Crush Was Stuck in a Relationship with a Sugar Daddy?

What if the girl you were seriously crushing on was already in an unconventional relationship with her sugar daddy? That's the story behind Gravitas Ventures' upcoming feature film Daddy Issues, which follows a free-spirited, 19-year-old artist named Maya who falls in love with a sexually-fluid fashion designer named Jasmine. Though the chemistry between the two is crazy and undeniable, after connecting with Jasmine, Maya soon finds out she already has a relationship with an older, neurotic doctor named Simon.

Watch PRIDE's exclusive Daddy Issues clip in the video below!

And catch Daddy Issues when it hits select theaters and Video On Demand on April 19!