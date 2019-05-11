Renée Zellweger Is Judy Garland in First Trailer for Upcoming Biopic

Yes, of course the trailer is set to "Over the Rainbow."

You absolutely cannot talk about gay icons without mentioning Judy Garland.

And in a time when we’re getting buzzy biopics about Elton John and Freddie Mercury, it seems more than fitting that we get a new film about the legendary Wizard of Oz star as well.

The first trailer for the upcoming film Judy dropped yesterday, ushering us back to 1968, to the last few tumultuous months of Garland's life.

Renée Zellweger takes on the role of the Hollywood icon, and the story is adapted from the play End of the Rainbow by Peter Quilter.

"Judy Garland is staying in London, along with young new fiancé Mickey Deans and loyal friend and pianist Anthony, preparing for her five-week run of shows at The Talk of the Town," reads the synopsis of the play.

"Garland hopes that her act will help her maintain her star profile, especially considering a recent string of bad press against her. However, she still struggles with both her drug addictions and her strained relationships with the men around her."

The play had a successful run on both Broadway and the West End, scoring three Tony nominations back in 2012.

And seeing as we could never have a Judy Garland biopic without her music, the new trailer features Zellweger singing "Over the Rainbow" for a potent blend of nostalgia and tragedy.

Judy is slated for release on September 27th of this year.