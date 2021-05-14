Here's a First Look at Camila Cabello & Billy Porter's Cinderella

We still have a little while to wait until we can see critically acclaimed Pose icon Billy Porter play Grammy-nominated pop singer Camila Cabello's fairy godparent in Amazon Prime Video's new, fresh take on the classic Cinderella story, but in the meantime, we've been blessed with some first-look pics that will help us live our best fairy tale fantasy!

Released just yesterday on social media, the pair of first-look images showcase the "Havana" singer channeling her best cinder girl, alongside her dashing prince, played by up-and-coming actor Nicholas Galitzine.

"@camila_cabello as Cinderella, coming to Prime Video September 2021," Prime captioned the pics, revealing the release date of the highly-anticipated retelling.

Though not much else is known yet about the film, what we do know is that it's going to be a musical and is based on an idea from James Corden, with writing and directing from Pitch Perfect’s Kay Cannon. Besides Camila and Billy, Broadway legend Idina Menzel will be taking on the role of the wicked stepmother, so the movie already sounds like EVERYTHING we could ever want!

Though we have yet to see any images of Billy in action as Cinderella's godparent named Fab G (we're already 1,000,000 percent certain he'll be serving some serious looks), the Emmy-winning actor has already talked openly about the role.

"Magic has no gender," Porter told CBS News in a 2020 interview. "We are presenting this character as genderless. At least that’s how I’m playing it. And it’s really powerful."

Speaking on how the next generation is already more than ready to see kind of representation in their favorite media, he continued:

"You know, this is a classic fairy tale for a new generation, and I think that the new generation is really ready. You know, the kids are ready. It’s the grown-ups that are slowing stuff down."

Cinderella is scheduled to be released on Prime Video this September!