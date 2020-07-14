So Many Elphabas United for This Epic 'Defying Gravity' Performance

Idina Menzel, Shoshana Bean, and many more Elphaba actresses teamed up to sing a Wicked classic and raise money for a good cause!

As if getting to see Frozen and Uncut Gems star Idina Menzel singing the iconic hit "Defying Gravity" from the now-classic Broadway musical Wicked wasn't enough of a treat, getting to see her sing it alongside (virtually, of course) other Elphaba actresses and Broadway starlets like Shoshana Bean, Stephanie J. Block, Lindsay Mendez, and more is enough to send the inner theater nerd in all of us straight into musical bliss!

The performance was a part of Shoshana Bean's third annual fundraiser for her alma mater, Oregon's Beaverton High School, and their arts program. Though this year's festivities had to be taken online due to the global pandemic and quarantine, according to the fundraiser's GoFundMe page, the benefit has raised nearly $33,000 at the time of reporting!

"I believe an arts education should be a right, not a privilege. And I believe it is our responsibility as a community to advocate and keep arts programs thriving in our schools," Bean said. "There are little lives at stake. They are depending on us."

Experience the truly epic Elphaba team-up for yourself in the video below!