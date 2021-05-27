Rina Sawayama to Star in John Wick: Chapter 4 Alongside Keanu Reeves

The pansexual hyperpop icon is getting ready to make her feature film debut!

The gays win again! Pansexual pop star Rina Sawayama has been cast in the upcoming sequel of Keaunu Reeves' popular action movie franchise John Wick!

The "Lucid" singer announced the news on social media earlier today with the caption "!!!!! my feature film acting debut for John Wick 4!!!!"

It's unclear what her role is as of yet, but Deadline reports Sawayama will "star alongside Keanu Reeves," so it sounds like she'll play a central character.

"I’m so glad to have Rina on board to make her feature film debut in John Wick: Chapter 4," said director Chad Stahelski in a statement. "She’s an incredible talent who’ll bring so much to the film."

The movie is currently in the production stages!