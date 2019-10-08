Halsey's 'Graveyard' Music Video Is Filled with Big Queer Energy

The bi popstar enlisted the help of Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney in the visuals for her latest single.

Like us, Halsey is a big fan of HBO's hit teen drama Euphoria.

The bi singer-songwriter took her fandom to an amazing new level today by enlisting the help of Sydney Sweeney, one of the show's breakout actresses, to star in the music video for her latest single "Graveyard."

As we expected, the entire video is filled to the brim with big queer energy, and now we have a sudden urge to run around the Santa Monica pier in puffy, pastel-colored dresses.

But don't just take our word for it! Watch the music video for Halsey's "Graveyeard" below!