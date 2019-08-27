Halsey Had the Best, Gayest Hair at the 2019 VMAs

A lot went down at last night's MTV Video Music Awards, from Taylor Swift's big, inclusive political statement about equality to Missy Elliott's iconic jaw-dropping, throwback performance. So many celebs packed New Jersey's Prudential Center in some wild, out-there looks, and one of the most talked about of the night was none other than openly bisexual popstar Halsey and her amazingly gay hairstyle—a rainbow-colored middle part!

I now need rainbow hair thanks for the inspiration @Halsey #VMAs pic.twitter.com/t5optIWK0m — Jacklyn Krol (@JacklynKrol) August 26, 2019

Scroll down and witness Halsey's glorious (and queer AF) rainbow part for yourself in the pictures below!