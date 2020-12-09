It's Official: Ariana Grande Is Blessing Us With a Concert Netflix Special

UPDATE, 12/9/20:

After teasing fans earlier this week with images from last year's Sweetener World Tour, Ariana Grande took to social media again earlier today to officially confirm that yes, a Netflix concert special — entitled excuse me, i love you — is officially coming to save the rest of 2020!

"Releasing this as a love letter to you all, in celebration of all that we’ve shared over the past few years," Ari wrote in an emotional Instagram announcement of the special, which is set to hit the popular streaming service on December 21. "I know this project only captures some of one tour (out of all the other hundreds of shows and moments we have shared over the past six or seven years...Jesus lol) but I just wanted to thank you all for showing me more in this lifetime already than I ever dreamed of. Making music and doing all of this has been all I’ve known or fully given myself to consistently for a very long time now. Although my heart is looking forward to a change of pace, I wanted to express again just how eternally thankful I am."

She continued: I’ve learned, seen, and felt so much. It’s been such an honor to share so much of this life with you."

*cries proud tears of joy*

Original story below:

Is the world about to be blessed with a Sweetener World Tour Netflix special? Well, if you've been following Pop's President Ariana Grande on Instagram and Twitter, then it looks like all the signs are pointing to a big fat "YES!"

The "Positions" singer has been teasing a whole bunch of gorgeous pictures of moments from the Sweetener World Tour (which took place throughout the majority of 2019, promoting fourth and fifth studio albums Sweetener and Thank U, Next) all over her social media accounts earlier today...

...and many fans think she's doing it to tease an upcoming music documentary special for streaming giant Netflix.

And adding more fuel to the fire is Netflix's official Twitter account replying to her posts...

So it looks like it's only going to be a matter of time before the official Sweetener World Tour special is announced! Her mind!!!

Since we're all still in the middle of a pandemic and it's going to be a long while before we see live music of any kind, a music doc isn't going to have to be the next best thing, and Ari sure knows how to keep her biggest and most loyal stans well-fed!