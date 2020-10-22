After Watching 'Positions,' We Want Ariana Grande For President!

Less than 10 days after announcing that she would be blessing the world with a brand new album before October's end, Grammy-winning pop legend Ariana Grande is back with an empowering AF new lead single off of her upcoming LP!

Entitled "Positions," the Presidential-themed music video and single is just the latest entry in her already stacked discography, capping off a surely epic year Ari has been having. Her collabs with Lady Gaga (the epic, unforgettable "Rain On Me") and Justin Bieber (the quarantine-themed "Stuck With U") both topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2020.

And her upcoming record will be her sixth studio album to date, her first project since the back-to-back mega-success of 2018's Sweetener and 2019's thank u, next, two albums she released within six months of each other.

Watch the music video for "Positions" below, and stream the track on Spotify here.