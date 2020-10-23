It's Official: Ariana Grande's 'Positions' Is a Vers Anthem

ICYMI, pop icon America's next president Ariana Grande saved 2020 after she released the music video for her brand new single "Positions" last night, and yes, it's a certified bop!

While the visuals for the track are getting praise from pop stans for being an empowering and queer-inclusive vision of what a world would look like if a woman held the highest office in the country, a certain sector of Gay Twitter™ is also excited about the fact the new song also seems to be a vers anthem. Yes, a vers anthem!

For those of you who don't know, "vers" (which is short versatile) is a slang term used by a lot of queer men to describe a person who can be either a top or a bottom during sex (i.e. someone who can switch positions). With the lyrics 'Switchin' the positions for you' and 'Know my love infinite/nothin' I wouldn't do/That I won't do, switchin' for you' featured heavily in the chorus, it's not hard to see why many vers kings and queens are claiming "Positions" as their new anthem.

Ari is the new vers queen we never knew we needed until now!

Watch the vers music video of the year for "Positions" below, and stream the track on Spotify here.