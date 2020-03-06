Like So Many People, Demi Lovato Wants to Make Out with Rihanna

The "I Love Me" singer is just like us!

Fresh off of her performances at the Super Bowl and the Grammys earlier this year, fluid pop star and proud LGBTQ+ activist Demi Lovato is making a much-deserved comeback into the spotlight. The "Cool for the Summer" singer is living her best life, having just released a new self-love bop (literally called "I Love Me") and showing fans everywhere why they first fell in love with her in the first place.

And speaking of love, did you know Demi absolutely loves Rihanna?!?! (I mean, who doesn't though...)

During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ellen reminisces about the last time Demi paid her a visit in 2018 when she played a hilarious game of "Who'd You Rather?" and Demi picked BadGalRiRi every single time.

Fast forward to her current visit, and Ellen asks Demi if anything ever became of that.

“I assume she’s called you [since then]?,” Ellen asks.

“She hasn’t!” Demi admitted. “I don’t take offense, she is Rihanna.”

“Rihanna, how dare you?” Ellen jokes.

“Look, I just wanna make out, OK?” she replied. “I mean, we could do a song together too. Maybe we make out in the video.”

When it comes to her extreme love for Queen Rih, all we can say is same, Demi. Same.

Watch Demi Lovato's interview with Ellen in the video below!

And listen to Demi's new single "I Love Me" here!