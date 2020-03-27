Dua Lipa Is Giving the Gays Everything They Want on Future Nostalgia

Dust off your bell-bottoms and get ready to dance to the pop star's new album!

Rising pop princess Dua Lipa dropped her sophomore album Future Nostalgia today and it's safe to say that the disco-infused record is giving the gays every single thing they ever wanted.

Between the "New Rules" singer's stunning music video visuals she's been serving this era, the one-two-punch takedown of toxic masculinity in "Boys Will Be Boys," getting "good pipe in the moonlight" from a fuccboi on "Good In Bed," the sultry bass guitar driving "Pretty Please," and the euphoric bangers that are "Cool" and "Hallucinate" and "Levitating," it's safe to say that the gays are listening to this album and LIVING.

If nightclubs across America weren't closed, you would surely spot twinks flailing their arms above their head on dancefloors everywhere.

Don't just take my word for it though. Let's take a look at all of the gay gasps of Gay Twitter:

When this is all over and the bars finally reopen, the gays' power will be unstoppable. Thank you, Dua Lipa, for these blessings.

