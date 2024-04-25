Scroll To Top
Interviews

Dua Lipa reacts LIVE to making Billboard chart history (exclusive)

​Dua Lipa reacts LIVE to making Billboard chart history (exclusive)

Dua Lipa Music Billboard Chart History Illusion Houdini Training Season
Shutterstock

The pop princess heard the news for the first time in an interview with PRIDE.

rickycornish

Three hits is all it takes!

Dua Lipa is undeniably one of the biggest artists in the world right now. The Grammy winner has smashed records left and right, and today is no exception.

According to Billboard, Lipa just made history as she's currently occupying the top three spots on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs charts — the first time a woman has ever done so.

Her latest singles, "Illusion," "Houdini," and "Training Season," respectively sit at the top of the chart, so it's safe to say her upcoming album Radical Optimism is already breaking records before it's even been released.

Lipa first heard about this career milestone during an interview with PRIDE, and she was absolutely gagged. Check out her reaction in the clip below!

- YouTubeyoutube.com

From Your Site Articles
InterviewsVideoViralEntertainmentMusicCelebrities
billboard chartcelebritiesdua lipaentertainmentexclusivegrammy winnerinterviewsmusicnew musicviral
Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio