​Dua Lipa reacts LIVE to making Billboard chart history (exclusive)

Three hits is all it takes!

Dua Lipa is undeniably one of the biggest artists in the world right now. The Grammy winner has smashed records left and right, and today is no exception.

According to Billboard, Lipa just made history as she's currently occupying the top three spots on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs charts — the first time a woman has ever done so.

Her latest singles, "Illusion," "Houdini," and "Training Season," respectively sit at the top of the chart, so it's safe to say her upcoming album Radical Optimism is already breaking records before it's even been released.

Lipa first heard about this career milestone during an interview with PRIDE, and she was absolutely gagged. Check out her reaction in the clip below!