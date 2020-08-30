Relive Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande's Epic 'Rain On Me' VMA Performance

If you thought a global pandemic was going to stop pop queens Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande from serving us up one of the best live performances of the year, then think again!

The two legends finally got together IRL and blessed the world with a (safe, face-masked) live version of their #1 single "Rain On Me" at this year's MTV Video Music Awards, and after the year we've all been having, we're not exaggerating when we say how badly we needed to see this pure pop perfection on our screens!

Ariana's whistle tho!!!

Watch Gaga and Ari take us to Chromatica in the video below!