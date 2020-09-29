Sizzy Rocket Is Bringing the Queer Pop Punk Anarchy We've Been Craving

"I'm just letting myself go and going on that ride," the singer-songwriter tells PRIDE.

Pop punk singer-songwriter Sizzy Rocket is no stranger to breaking the rules.

She first caught our attention in 2015 with her viral hit "Bestie," a thirsty ode to how badly she wants to f**k her best friend at a sleepover.

It's wildly fun and unabashedly queer, but Rocket says her label wanted her to tone her sexual fluidity down, to be a sort of Katy Perry 2.0 that flirts with bisexuality but never crosses the line. Rocket wanted no part of it, though she might not have been completely comfortable with her identity herself.

"I was really disappointed with the way that was handled then," she tells PRIDE of the now-defunct label. "That was my first experience with the sort of corporate framework that artists are expected to just exist within."

There are still some challenges LGBTQ+ artists face, whether it's hesitation from their labels, anxiety about opening up their identity to critique, or the fear that it might prevent listeners from giving them a chance. Rocket is proud of herself for taking the step then to be her authentic self, and her independent label and fans certainly appreciate that from her today.

Rocket dropped her latest album Anarchy last week, a rebellious collection of pop/punk/grunge/hip-hop/genre-blending tracks. "I'm just letting myself go and going on that ride," she says.

She's already released music videos for "That Bitch" and "Smells Like Sex," with the latter already garnering over 1.5 million views. Rocket also shared an acoustic version of "Rollerskating," one of the softer songs on the album that shows off her beautiful vocal skills.

It's clear that the Las Vegas native doesn't hold herself back, whether it's with her sexuality or in her music. Sizzy Rocket is a star. Has the world caught on yet?

Sizzy Rocket's new album Anarchy is available everywhere you listen to music. Watch the full 25-minute interview with Sizzy below!