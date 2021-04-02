Demi Lovato Relives Her Overdose in New Music Video

Songstress Demi Lovato isn't holding anything back on her latest album, Dancing With The Devil... The Art of Starting Over.

The pansexual pop star released the music video for "Dancing With The Devil" late last night and in it, reenacts the events leading up to her 2018 overdose, as well as the aftermath.

Lovato directed the video with Michael D. Ratner, the created her YouTube docuseries, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil. The details of Lovato's overdose from the documentary are intricately recreated in the music video, showing the singer buying drugs, doing them behind her friends' backs, overdosing, being talked advantage of by her drug dealer, getting discovered unconscious by her assistant, and even waking up in the hospital where she suffered three strokes, a heart attack, asphyxiation, and pneumonia. One of the last shots in the music video shows Lovato getting a sponge bath, which she describes as one of the most humbling experiences of her life.

At the end of it all, she uses the sponge to wipe her neck revealing a tattoo that reads, "survivor", reminding us all of how far Lovato has come.

Demi Lovato's new album, Dancing With The Devil... The Art of Starting Over is out now. Watch the music video below: