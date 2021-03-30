Demi Lovato Comes Out As Pansexual

The Grammy-nominated singer is publicly sharing the label she identifies with most.

Demi Lovato has officially come out as pansexual.

In a recent interview with Joe Rogan on his podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience, the 28-year-old, Grammy-nominated singer, who has been publicly open about being queer and talking about her sexuality (and her attraction to both men and women) in the past, was comfortable enough to label herself as pansexual.

"I was engaged to a man last year," Lovato told Rogan when asked about her prior engagement to actor Max Ehrich and whether or not she wants to have children in the future. "I totally thought I'd be married, maybe pregnant by now. And that's not the case."

She continued:

"I also don't know if I'm going to end up with a guy, so I can't really see myself maybe getting pregnant. I'm so fluid now — and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off."

"You mean sexually fluid?" Rogan asks. "You like girls? You like boys?"

"Yeah, anything, really" Lovato responded.

"What do they call that? Like pansexual or something like that?" Rogan asked.

"Yeah, pansexual," Lovato confirms.

"That's what I'm going with," the Dancing with the Devil star then says, referring to how some people call the LGBTQ+ community the "alphabet mafia." "I’m part of the alphabet mafia and proud."

Congrats on continuing to live your truth, Demi!