Demi Lovato Details Overdose in Documentary Premiere

Demi Lovato has opened up about her drug relapse and overdose in her new documentary, Dancing with the Devil.

On July 24th, 2018, Lovato was rushed to the hospital after being found unconscious in her Los Angeles home. While she's spoken a bit about her journey since, the 28-year-old pop star hasn't shared too many details of the night.

Lovato is no longer holding anything back with the first two episodes of the documentary. She goes into explicit detail about the events leading up to that night, her overdose, being taken advantage of sexually and left for dead by her dealer, being rushed to the hospital, and her harrowing recovery.

"I'm really lucky to be alive," she said. Considering the fact that Lovato had three strokes, a heart attack, brain damage, multiple organ failure, blind spots, and more, we'd certainly agree.

The first two episodes of Dancing With The Devil are out now. Watch them below: