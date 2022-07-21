Beyoncé Reveals Renaissance Tracklist Featuring Jay-Z & Drake Collabs

It’s official: we have a full tracklist and list of collaborators for Beyoncé’s Renaissance.

On June 20, Beyoncé broke the internet by releasing “Break My Soul,” the first single off her seventh studio album. Fans were instantly hyped up about the prospects of Beyoncé doing upbeat songs and, even more specifically, disco music.

Now, even more details have been revealed about Queen Bey’s seventh album – including song titles, collaborators, and more.

Renaissance will feature a total of 16 songs, which are titled “I’m That Girl,” “Cozy,” “Alien Superstar,” “Cuff It,” “Energy,” “Break My Soul,” “Church Girl,” “Plastic Off the Sofa,” “Virgo’s Groove,” “Move,” “Heated,” “Thique,” “All Up in Your Mind,” “America Has a Problem,” “Pure/Honey,” and “Summer Renaissance.”

Meanwhile, the collaborators behind Beyoncé’s Renaissance have also been disclosed. For the most part, we see a lot of the usual suspects who have worked with Queen Bey many times in the past. The credits include names like Jay-Z, Drake, Pharrell, The-Dream, Hit-Boy, Labrinth, No I.D., and Raphael Saadiq.

Other names credited on Renaissance are the likes of Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Nile Rodgers, and James Brown – but it is likely that these musicians were credited for sampling purposes rather than being direct collaborators on the album.

The Beyhive couldn’t be more excited for Beyoncé’s big comeback with Renaissance. Let’s get this disco party started!

Beyoncé’s Renaissance album will be released Friday, July 29.





RELATED | Lizzo Reveals She's Gotten 'Salacious' DMs From Rihanna