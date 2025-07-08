The dream team.Paige Buecker and Azzi Fudd.Footage still via Instagram @paigebueckers; G Fiume/Getty Images
Fans have been reading between the lines of interviews, social media posts, and press conferences for years, but last month, UConn basketball star Azzi Fudd subtly confirmed her relationship with WNBA rookie Paige Bueckers, and now the two can’t stop being cute together in public.
In a blink-and-you-miss-it detail in a mirror selfie, Fudd seemed to hard-launched her much-rumored lesbian romance with her bestie by showing off her phone case that read, “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend,” in her Instagram Stories on June 21.
Now that the cat’s out of the bag, the couple has been so adorable together that it’s a wonder there was ever a question at all about their relationship status.
Between being caught on camera holding hands, wearing T-shirts with each other’s faces on them, and Fudd traveling with Bueckers while she’s on the road with the Dallas Wings, the pair has all of the “Pazzi” fans melting down.
Related: Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd's relationship timeline keeps sending lesbians into a spiral
Azzi Fudd being Paige Bueckers' biggest fan
Fans keep noticing Fudd and Bueckers wearing T-shirts with each other's faces on them. We love to see supportive girlfriends. Could they get any cuter?
Paige Bueckers gets her girlfriend's help picking her sneakers
Before a Dallas Wings game, Bueckers was asked about her sneakers, and she admitted that she "let Azzi choose my shoes." This isn't the first time this has happened, Bueckers has frequently talked about letting Fudd dress her, at least from the feet down.
Azzi Fudd is Paige Bueckers biggest fan
The Dallas Wings may have lost to the Phoenix Mercury on July 7, but one eagle-eyed fan noticed Fudd in the stands recording Bueckers' game because clearly she's her biggest fan.
Azzi Fudd's girlfriend makes it official
On July 8, a fan posted a video of Bueckers signing her poster, which read, "Azzi Fudd's girlfriend sign here_____." In case there were still some doubters out there, this feels like confirmation!
Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd caught being cute AF
@pbuckets67
my backcourt duo, I love them sm this is so cute 😭 #paigebueckers #azzifudd #dallaswings #uconnwbb #wnba #holdinghands #viral #fyp #couple #gf #together #hands #pazzi #postgame #today #paigeandazzi @Azzi Fudd
On July 8, another fan posted a sneaky video, catching the lovebirds holding hands as they walked onto the backcourt after a Dallas Wings game. "Pazzi" truthers, this is your day!
These GFs being travel buddies
In case you were thinking, surely we won't get any more adorable moments of the couple together today, you'd be wrong. After Fudd posted a pic to her Instagram Stories with Bueckers' arm around her shoulders as they both donned track suits, Bueckers reposted it to her Stories as well with the caption, "Love when a former teammate joins me!" Sure, sports history will remember them as "just teammates."