25 FUNNIEST reactions to Rudy Giuliani's son accidentally writing Trump fan fiction

While former President Donald Trump’s hush-money trial feels like a horror show that will never end, it has brought us countless laughs as the MAGA leader falls asleep in court, says dumb things, and is photographed in embarrassing ways, but now Rudy Giuliani’s son is also cracking us up with his stupidity, and we couldn’t be happier!
The former Mayor of New York City’s son Andrew H. Giuliani has been been attending Trump’s trial and reporting what he witnesses on his X account (formerly Twitter), but unlike the many journalist who have been camped out in the courtroom, Andrew Giuliani’s account of events gets a little…creative.
Yesterday morning, he started off his post using fairly normal language, writing, “Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States and leading candidate to become the 47th President of the United States has exited the courtroom through the rear door.”
Then, things took a turn. “On the way out, he made eye contact with yours truly, giving a thumbs up with his pattoned, puckered lips look, signifying full confidence,” he wrote.
First of all, “pattoned” isn’t a word. He likely meant to write “patented,” which means that not only is he a suck-up who is clearly enamored with the Republican blowhard, but he’s also as unintelligent as Trump, who tried and failed to use “ambidextrous” in a sentence earlier this month. Second of all, his description of Trump’s lips reads more like something you’d find in a Danielle Steel novel or an A03 fanfic, not from someone who wants to be a political commentator.
Needless to say, the internet saw Andrew Giuliani’s bizarre and flowery language and roasted him mercilessly as only the internet can. Even Star Wars star Mark Hamill got in on the action by commenting, “pattoned?!” with the rolling on-the-floor laughing emoji. Another person wrote, “Is he trying to write some homoerotic Trump fan fiction there?” While someone else commented, “And in that moment, Andrew Giuliani reached full climax.”
We might be able to make it through the many Trump trials we have in store if the internet keeps dunking on him and his cronies like this!
Keep scrolling to see the hilarious reactions to Andrew Giuliani’s embarrassing post.