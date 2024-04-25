30 HILARIOUS responses to Trump's hair attempting to make a run for it
| 04/25/24
What is happening with Trump's hair here? pic.twitter.com/UWe9Oxe2Zf— MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) April 25, 2024
Former president and current criminal defendant Donald Trump is going viral on X (formerly Twitter) because of an EPICALLY bad hair day. And we can't stop laughing!
A clip of Trump speaking to reporters outside after another day of testimony in his hush-money trail is gaining traction on social media because the video shows his "hair" flapping in the wind. The internet immediately started roasting him because as much Trump would love everyone to believe he is still a virile man with a full head of hair, the short video clip clearly shows his hair lifting up to show off the bald head hiding underneath his yellow cotton candy comb-over.
His hair looks like it's trying to make a daring escape from his head, and frankly, we're rooting for the hair. Run, Forest, run!
Social media users ran to X to roast the controversial MAGA leader for his hair blunder by calling it proof of a "cover-up," pointing out that Trump forgot to use Gorilla Glue, and claiming his hair is "trying to testify against him."
This is far from the first time Trump's hair looked like it was trying to take flight. Back in 2018, the entire world couldn't stop cackling when the wind caught his comb-over as he boarded Air Force One. Usually, it's bad form to make fun of someone for how they look, but first of all, it's Trump who deserves no one's kindness, and second, that hair is a CHOICE. We really hope no one ever convinces him this is a bad look because his bizarre hair choices bring us endless laughs.
So here are 30 of the funniest responses to Trump's hair mishap that will have you thanking God that the internet exists!
Further proof that everything about Trump is a ‘coverup’ 🤔 Even his hair is a ‘bald’ faced lie… pic.twitter.com/IQ8DwtItpl— That Cat Zoe🇺🇸 (@ThatCatZoe) April 25, 2024
What hair? That’s fake like everything else in his life.— Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) April 25, 2024
It’s trying to run away, lol.— ✿❀Iᖇᗰᗩ❀✿💔 (@Irma_Spikeymama) April 25, 2024
Trump forgot his Gorilla glue… pic.twitter.com/cr09bMUiGF— That Cat Zoe🇺🇸 (@ThatCatZoe) April 25, 2024
It's trying to testify against him.— Patrick Cleburn 🇺🇲 (@PatrickCleburn5) April 25, 2024
Trump’s ‘receding’ hairline has receded into baldness under his comb-over.— That Cat Zoe🇺🇸 (@ThatCatZoe) April 25, 2024
It's being called home.— Steve Martin (@UnrealBluegrass) April 25, 2024
April 25, 2024
His hairs are tired of him, they want to get the fuck away from his dumb head.— Mario 🇺🇸🇵🇱🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@PawlowskiMario) April 25, 2024
Did you see it? pic.twitter.com/T3XEBKD7Qq— E-Diplomacy✦government | politics (@ShirlAAdams) April 25, 2024
That combover is working overtime.— StrictlyChristo 🇺🇦🌻 (@StrictlyChristo) April 25, 2024
Those two bottles of hair spray are the real champions.
The glue sometimes comes loose! pic.twitter.com/LCV6AQGlLJ— White Fang (@RWhiteFang) April 25, 2024
Some of the carpet tacks came loose??— UnderDog (@NoFear_DogHere) April 25, 2024
It can’t stand the smell— The Resistor Sister®️♥️🇺🇸 (@the_resistor) April 25, 2024
He’s actually bald 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/HuyLWRdgGT— FullThrottleTV (@FTTVYT) April 25, 2024
Grievance Grandpa's hair has the flutters.— StrictlyChristo 🇺🇦🌻 (@StrictlyChristo) April 25, 2024
He’s held together with staples, Velcro, tongue depressors, and semen.— Juan Q. Publico (@NickelDollar) April 25, 2024
It’s 6 remaining hairs combed into this piss-colored cotton candy situation. He’s actually fucking bald.— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 25, 2024
Hair weave issues? Well, help is on the way. pic.twitter.com/P2r1WkjLDJ— Chaz Stevens, I do Art (@TChazStevens) April 25, 2024
Time for a hair transplant redo— Albert Hernandez (@alhernan131) April 25, 2024
🎵 🎵🎵— thehoch (@hochalicious) April 25, 2024
“And I ran, I ran so far away
I just ran, I ran all night and day
I couldn't get away” pic.twitter.com/eoa3b4Vjsg
His family didn’t show up again so it’s giving him a pat on the head.— TRUMP & EPSTEIN were FRIENDS 20 YEARS (1987-2007) (@TRUMPoxoEPSTEIN) April 25, 2024
“I’m with you buddy.”
That magic carpet trying to get back to Aladdin 🤣 pic.twitter.com/raAufE3YOs— Django (@DjangoCali) April 25, 2024
I don't blame that hair ONE BIT. pic.twitter.com/LzdvNtaqi3— enrich12 (@enrich1212) April 25, 2024
And....we have lift-off!— Fievel13🌈🌊🟧 (@Fievel131) April 25, 2024
The emperor has no clothes. pic.twitter.com/qC1HP1wBBs— Ali Adair 🟧 (@AliAdair22) April 25, 2024
Now we know why he hates windmills.— I’m the Man on the Flaming Pie 🐝☮ (@ChipOffers) April 25, 2024
He forgot to glue the astroturf down…— Aut Pax Aut Bellum (@INFJAngie) April 25, 2024
It's revealing the nothingness beneath.— Wife Of Drizzt (@Mrs_Drizzt) April 25, 2024
The same thing that happens to my welcome mat when I use the leaf blower— Tompostable (@tompostable) April 25, 2024
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
