RuPaul gave a tour of his 'male drag' closet and it's SICKENING

RuPaul Charles out of drag in a black suit and black glasses.
Courtesy of TikTok (@rupaulofficial)

"I've never felt more jealous and broke," said one commenter speaking for all of us.

@politebotanist

In and out of drag, RuPaul is one of the most notoriously stylish celebs around, and he's given us all a look into what that storing that wardrobe looks like, and it does NOT disappoint. He once said, "You want to make more money? You like money? Wear a suit." Well he's got plenty of suits, and at least enough money to buy those suits their own two bedroom in Beverly Hills.

RuPaul's closet is on par with the most iconic closets of all time: Miley Stewart's secret Hannah Montana closet, Cher Horowitz's high-tech outfit matchmaker from Clueless, and of course Princess Mia Thermopolis's walk-in wardrobe from Princess Diaries 2. But RuPaul is living the fantasy in real life.

The drag superstar had previously given a home tour to Architectural Digest for their "Open Door" series of his extravagant Beverly Hills mansion, but was not able to include a closet tour this in depth during the interview.

After getting a taste of his home, fans have been begging for a deeper dive into the closet. Well, those who ask, receive. He begins the video tour, "Okay, here it is: the male drag closet. You've been asking to see it, and I'm going to show it to you. Come on in!"

The camera pans into an area bigger than my apartment. This is not a closet, this is a department store that RuPaul has franchised. I can hear him now, "Alright ladies, for today's mini challenge, I hope you packed your Kohl's Cash!" It's a lot to take in.

He explains this area wasn't initially a walk-in closet- a fact you can immediately assess with your human eyes because most closets don't have their own zip code. This was, he said, "Two bedrooms that we turned into my male drag closet to house my suits." You might recognize many of them as the suits sported while RuPaul is in boy drag on RuPaul's Drag Race. "How many suits are in here?" he wonders allowed. Answer, "I have no idea."

This is lifetime's worth of love for fashion on display, with the oldest suit dating back "at least 30 years" and some so new they've yet to be worn! The closet is as practical as it is archival.

RuPaul says his love of fashion comes from his mother, who he describes as "very silhouette conscious."

Of course, it doesn't just end with the suits. A suit is a suit, but it's not an ensemble without accessories. There are dozens up dozens of hats, scarves, and RuPaul's eye-conic glasses. There's also a dedicated shoe closet that would make Carrie Bradshaw weep with envy.

The tour is worth watching, and rewatching. There's something new to ogle at every time. Hopefully, we'll get a woman drag closet tour, but that would take well over two minutes. The man drag closet tour can be watched below!

@rupaulofficial

Closet Tour Part 1: Male Drag Closet

RuPaulStyleDragQueensCelebritiesFashion
gay fashionlgbtq fashionlgbtq stylerpdrrupaul charlesrupaul suitsstylefashion
Rowan Ashley Smith

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

