Hasan Piker's sexy new pics have the gays losing their minds

Thank you, GQ!
Hasan Piker is the latest celeb to strip down in a new spread for the popular men's magazine, and he certainly didn't disappoint.
The popular left-wing influencer has a massive gay following, so he certainly knew what his fans would want out of a steamy summer photoshoot.
It's safe to say that Piker does it all in the spicy pics as he takes a dip in a pool, spreads out on a couch, and even poses seductively in a bathtub. The internet went feral online, so check out the reactions below.