David Beckham's son, Cruz, goes viral for sexy bulge pics that have the gays drooling

The Beckham genes are top tier!
It's no secret that David Beckham is one of the most gorgeous men on the planet and his handsome sons certainly don't fall far from the tree!
Beckham's youngest son, Cruz, mainly focuses his time on his music career, but he's gone viral for some stunning photos over the years.
Now, the 20-year-old star has the internet drooling over steamy new photos of him in a Speedo on a yacht in Italy. Fans were quick to share the pictures like wildfire and share their very hilarious and feral reactions online, so check out some of the highlights below.