Taylor Zakhar Perez & Michael Cimino share sexy gym selfie that has the gays in a frenzy

We love a gym selfie, and this one is times four!
Red, White & Royal Blue hottie Taylor Zakhar Perez, Love, Victor star Michael Cimino, The OA’s Brandon Perea, and celebrity photographer Carlos Eric Lopez posed together in their gym clothes, and it’s hot enough to make you melt.
The photo of the four men showing off their gym gains in tank tops and little shorts is currently going viral on X, and the gays in the comments are going wild.
The hot young celebs are flexing their bulging biceps in the pic, which has inspired countless thirsty comments on social media, ranging from offers to use their “holes” to invitations to run a train on them.
Perez, Cimino, Perea, and Lopez are so sexy that the internet quickly went feral for the gym selfie, so check out the funniest (and dirtiest) reactions below!