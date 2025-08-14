Gabby Windey and Reneé Rapp talk scissoring and strap-ons in the most lesbian conversation ever

Reality TV star and lesbian icon Gabby Windey and queer pop star Reneé Rapp are having the most sapphic conversation ever recorded by getting candid about two hotly debated lesbian topics: scissoring and strap-ons.
Rapp appeared on Thursday’s episode of Long Winded with Gabby Windey, and the two women didn’t hold back when talking about sapphic sex.
The chat started with Windey opening up about people questioning her gayness when she first came out, after rising to fame as a contestant on The Bachelor.
“That was a question I kind of got in the beginning, they’re like, ‘Do you feel gay enough?’ I’m like, I’m fully having sex with a girl, what do you mean? I’m pretty gay,” Windey joked.
“You’re like, I’m literally eating box. You’re questioning whether I’m gay enough, this sucks,” Rapp commiserated.
Then, Windey brought up one of her favorite topics to discuss and one Rapp is not shy about either.
“Literally. Like I’m scissoring, fully,” Windey said, bringing up her marriage to comedian Robby Hoffman. “I earned it, it’s not just a front, I married it.”
Rapp chimed in, “This is real. We’re real-life scissoring in this bitch.”
Windey then asked the question on everyone’s mind and one she asks many of her guests, “Do you scissor?”
“Love scissoring,” the "Leave Me Alone” singer admitted. "Because some people are like noooo, no, no, no, and like are we dense? Of course!”
Windey said that Hoffman isn’t into scissoring, but she loves it, “I’m always begging to scissor.”
Unlike Hoffman, Rapp agreed that scissoring is amazing. She even defended the infamous lesbian sex act when she was on the TikTok show Gaydar. “Of course, it’s so fun,” she said. "Also, just the thought of being like, ‘Oh no, we’re scissoring.' It’s so sick, it’s so cool. Like wait, not us scissoring, it’s kind of cute.”
Windey agreed, “Like I want to bump and grind. It feels animalistic, it feels primal. It just feels like sex.”
Not one to shy away from personal questions about sex, Windey asked the 25-year-old singer if she uses a strap-on.
“Yes, it’s a necessity, dick me down,” Rapp proudly declared.
When Windey asked if Rapp if she or her girlfriend Towa Bird liked to top when strapping, Rapp, who has admitted to being a pillow princess in the past, said she thinks she more of a switch than she actually is.
“My current girlfriend, she’ll like out masc me every time. Not that you have to be masc to use a strap,” she said.
Rapp then mentioned wearing a strap-on in a photo with friends at a gay club, and her love of colorful dildos.
“Like it’s silicone and it’s purple and pink. Like this shit is fun. This is games. We need to be sucking strap in the club more,” Rapp said.
“Robby and I do like the flesh colored ones. Have you ever seen them? We love them,” Windey admitted.
At first, Rapp doesn’t believe, “The ones that actually look like skin?”
Windey continued, “We get very realistic kinds. It’s so expensive. Yeah, we’ve invested so much money, but it’s because she calls me ‘Goldicocks.’”
The Traitors star said she thinks she likes them because she’s used to sleeping with men, and Hoffman just happens to like them too. Then, Windey tried to convince a very skeptical Rapp to move away from the brightly colored models and try out a realistic dildo.
“You can pick skin colors. There’s all kinds. There’s circumcised, not circumcised. There’s big balls, little balls,” Windey said.
Rapp shrieks and says, “That one has to go, no, no, no, no, that’s where I draw the line. That scares the shit out of me.”
Other queer celebs are going to have to try really hard to have a conversation more sapphic than that!