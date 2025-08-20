Are Christine Baranski and King Princess dating? Here’s why fans & Hannah Einbender are convinced

“Love is love,” according to King Princess, who wrote that in the caption of a photo of herself and her Nine Perfect Strangers co-star Christine Baranski — a post that is adding fuel to the fire of speculation that the duo are dating, at least according to every sapphic on social media.
This post did not fly under the radar with fans, who immediately clocked it and began celebrating, including actor Hannah Einbender, who reposted the photo with a caption of her own: “do i even need to say it,” wrote the Hacks star.
King Princess’s post comes on the heels of months of sapphics online speculating about the duo, who frequently appear cozy posing together on the red carpet.
The two first met on the set of Nine Perfect Strangers, and their connection is one that King Princess has described as a “mind meld.” In that same interview, the two joked about “their first date.”
“Our first date—let’s give them something to talk about,” joked Baranski. “We actually got dressed up and finally had dinner. I remember we went to this chic, French-y watering hole. We sat at the bar, ordered our martinis, and suddenly we’re talking about our grandmothers who deeply affected and influenced our lives. I think that’s where we profoundly bonded.”
King Princess and Christine Baranski pose at the gala re-opening night of "Mamma Mia" on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre on August 18, 2025 in New York City.
Bruce Glikas/WireImage
This week, they took their bond to New York for a performance of Mamma Mia, where they were photographed holding hands.
It was this photo that King Princess reposted, leading many to believe that the couple had just officially hard-launched their age-gap romance.
This isn’t the first time the two have attended Broadway performances together; previously, they attended a showing of Oh, Mary! last August.
King Princess and Christine Baranski pose backstage at the hit play "Oh, Mary!" on Broadway at The Lyceum Theatre.
Bruce Glikas/WireImage
Whether or not King Princess is just having fun with the speculation or if this is a real relationship, we support seeing these two together in any capacity.
Hannah Einbinder, King Princess, and Christine Baranski attend MPTF's 18th Annual Evening Before the Emmys at Century Park.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for MPTF