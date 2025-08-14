Charlie Gillespie is hiding his goods with just a guitar and the gays are going feral

Your average person might be excited for the upcoming film Splitsville because of Dakota Johnson’s starring role or the promise of raunchy comedy, but the gays are buying tickets in the hopes of seeing all of Charlie Gillespie.
The upcoming movie from Neon released a trailer, and eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed there is a short scene of Gillespie standing in his birthday suit with only an acoustic guitar covering his pole.
Photos of Gillespie showing off his cut physique, with the goods just barely out of sight, are currently going viral on X, where the post has already racked up 1.5 million views.
People have been crushing on Gillespie since he starred in Julie and the Phantoms and Totally Killer, but it looks like his newest role is going to be much more adult.
And the spicy pics — where you even get a sneak peek of his V — have the gays on social media spiraling, and we can see why. Keep scrolling to see the funniest reactions!