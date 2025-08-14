Charlie Gillespie is hiding his goods with just a guitar and the gays are going feral

“I ripped my labia. It was bad. That’s not a common injury. Actually, genuinely, that’s never been the same, so much so I’m having some surgery soon to correct it,” she told the publication.

Spraggan believes that the injury was caused by a tight harness she was wearing during one of the show’s famously grueling challenges.

“I was like: ‘This feels really bad. Surely there can’t be anything.’ And I looked and there was a tear, there was lots of blood, and the doctor came over and I turned around because at that point you literally don’t care about anything,” she explained.

“Dignity has gone. It was like: ‘Oh my God, I thought it was your leg.’ And I was like: ‘No, no, it’s not!'”

Spraggan shared that she returned home with pain all over. In addition to the intimate injury she received, the facial injury was so severe that her black eye was still visible during her June 2024 wedding to Emilia Spraggan-Smith. She also had to have the filler in her face dissolved because it had migrated from the impact of water when she leapt from the helicopter.

Spraggan was one of the celebrity cast members of the boot camp reality challenge, which also included RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Bimini, Love Island’s Chloe Burrows, and rapper Lady Leshurr.

There is certainly no question that this reality show is real, perhaps a little too real.