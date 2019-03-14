Netflix Has Officially Cancelled One Day at a Time

Despite the fandom's best effort, it looks like Netflix has officially cancelled their inclusive sitcom One Day at a Time.

"We’ve made the very difficult decision not to renew One Day at a Time for a fourth season," Netflix said in a Twitter thread breaking the harsh news to fans who loved the show. "The choice did not come easily — we spent several weeks trying to find a way to make another season work but in the end simply not enough people watched to justify another season."

Thank you Norman Lear for bringing this series back to television. Thank you Gloria Calderon Kellett & Mike Royce for always making us laugh and never shying away from bravely and beautifully tackling tough subject matter in a meaningful way — Netflix US (@netflix) March 14, 2019

To Justina Machado, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rita Moreno: thank you for inviting us into your family. You filled this show with so much heart and warmth and love, it truly felt like home. — Netflix US (@netflix) March 14, 2019

A new version of the classic '80s show with the same name, One Day at a Time followed the life and struggles of a Cuban-American family and was notable for being super queer inclusive. One of the show's main characters was a lesbian teen named Elena (played by Isabella Gomez), and during the show's three season run, ODAAT featured an emotional coming out story and a non-binary love interest for Elena named Syd (played by Sheridan Pierce).

One Day at a Time's cancellation is, without a doubt, a big blow for LGBTQ representation in TV.

"And to anyone who felt seen or represented—possibly for the first time—by ODAAT, please don’t take this as an indication your story is not important," Netflix tweeted. "The outpouring of love for this show is a firm reminder to us that we must continue finding ways to tell these stories."

Mike Royce, a writer and producer of ODAAT, also took to Twitter himself to make a statement about Netflix's cancellation, and the possibility of the show being picked up somewhere else.