7 Queer Moments We Loved in 'One Day at a Time'

Ever since its premiere, One Day at a Time has been breaking ground with its incredibly accurate portrayal of a Cuban-American family living the American dream. It also made us a bit weepy with its heartbreaking, but ultimately uplifting, depiction of what it’s like to come out to a Latinx family.

And one of the best parts of the show is the Alvarez family we’ve come to know and love is seen embracing all facets of the LGBTQ community. Even Grandma Lydia is learning a few new things! Here are seven queer moments we absolutely loved.