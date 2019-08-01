The L Word Reboot Casts Sense8 Star Jamie Clayton

Sensates rejoice! Jamie Clayton, who played Nomi Marks in the gone-too-soon sci-fi Netflix series Sense8, has officially been cast in The L Word reboot, Generation Q.

Clayton will play Tess, "a no-nonsense bartender who sees other people clearly but has a blind spot when it comes to her own relationships." She is the second trans actress announced as part of the cast, following the new of Sophie Giannamore being cast as Jordi, "a rebellious teen with absent parents."

With Clayton, Giannamore, and an unannounced trans male character joining the cast, The L Word: Generation Q is out to correct the mistakes of their past. "In this revival, Beals, Moennig, and Hailey will star on the series as their original characters alongside a new generation of self-possessed LGBTQIA characters experiencing love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in L.A," the description reads.

When They See Us breakout star Freddy Miyares and Carlos Leal also join the star-studded cast of Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, and Leisha Hailey who are all reprising their original roles. Arienne Mandi, Leo Sheng, Jacqueline Toboni, and Rosanny Zayas have also been cast in the reboot.