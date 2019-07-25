The L Word Has Finally Cast a Trans Actress!

The revival is already making some better choices than the original.

Great news, L Word fans — the revival has finally cast a trans actress!

Sophie Giannamore has joined The L Word: Generation Q’s upcoming run as a guest star. THR reports that she will be playing Jordi, “a rebellious teen with absent parents.”

Tidbits of info about the show have been trickling in slowly, with the primary members of the new cast just being announced last month. But while the show at least did the right thing and cast an actual trans man in the role of a trans man this time around, the fact that there still appeared to be no female trans representation gave some fans pause.

It’s unclear as of now how much of the eight episode run Giannamore will be present for, or if she is playing a trans or cis character, but it’s a start, at least, and at last.

Olivia Thirlby, Fortune Feimster, and Lex Scott Davis were also announced yesterday as upcoming guest stars in the revival.

Thirlby is playing Rebecca, a character who is attracted to “the wrong kind of women” aka probably the most relatable character in the show, whereas Feimster and Davis will play an aspiring comedian and a successful singer, respectively.

The L Word: Generation Q is bringing back fan fave characters Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals), Alice Pieszecki (Leisha Hailey), and Shane McCutcheon (Katherine Moennig), but we’re also getting a whole new gang. Arienne Mandi, Jacqueline Toboni, Rosanny Zayas, and Leo Sheng will make up the next generation of women who long, love, lust, women who give.

An exact premiere date hasn’t been set yet, but we can expect the show to hit our screens sometime this fall.