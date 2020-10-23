A TV Series Based on Tegan and Sara's High School Memoir Is Coming!

Pop power-duo Tegan and Sara are teaming up with actor/director Clea DuVall to create a new television series based on their bestselling coming-of-age memoir, High School!

IMDb TV is producing the show set in "a backdrop of ’90s grunge and rave culture." The series "tangles itself in the parallel and discordant memories of two sisters growing up down the hall from one another.”

The official description of the memoir reads:

"High School is the revelatory and unique coming-of-age story of Sara and Tegan Quin, identical twins from Calgary, Alberta, who grew up at the height of grunge and rave culture in the nineties, well before they became the celebrated musicians and global LGBTQ icons we know today."

Sara joked that the duo will be "playing ourselves in high school" on Twitter. "We are gonna start taking LSD and just get back into that mindset. Just want to say thanks to Clea for that genuis idea and for telling us that we still look fifteen.”

DuVall, who is best known for She's All That and But I'm A Cheerleader, is already set to direct the pilot.

Here's to our next queer obsession! No reports on when writing or production begins, but we're already quivering with anticipation.