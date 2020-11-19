Queer Teen Girls Crash on a Deserted Island in The Wilds Trailer

Lost meets Lord of the Flies meets Pretty Little Liars in the first trailer for Amazon Prime's latest series, The Wilds.

“Part survival drama, part dystopic slumber party,” the brand new series follows a group of girls who crash land on an island in the middle of the ocean.

The official description reads:

"A group of teen girls from different backgrounds must fight for survival after a plane crash strands them on a deserted island. The castaways both clash and bond as they learn more about each other, the secrets they keep, and the traumas they've all endured. There’s just one twist to this thrilling drama… these girls did not end up on this island by accident."

And from a same-gender kiss in the trailer, we know to expect some queer storylines in the season as well!

The Wilds premieres December 11 on Amazon Prime. Watch the trailer below: