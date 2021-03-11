The Lesbian Vampire YA Series of Our Dreams Is Headed to Netflix

Let's go lesbians!

Netflix has officially cast First Kill, an upcoming gay, YA vampire series based on the short story of the same name by author Victoria "V. E." Schwab.

The description reads:

"When it's time for teenage vampire Juliette to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope. But much to Juliette's surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter, from a family of celebrated slayers. Both find that the other won't be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for."

Variety reports that Imani Lewis will play hunter Calliope "Cal" Burns, "a fearless, headstrong monster hunter. Behind that strong veneer is a vulnerable young teen torn between her duty to her family and the secret yearnings for love."

Sarah Catherine Hook is the vampire, Juliette, "a shy, kind teenage girl who was born a vampire and determined to not be a monster. Her family has always supported her but as she comes into her own, her quest for love is challenged by her legacy."

The gays win again!

Netflix has ordered eight, one-hour episodes, with American Horror Story and Scream Queens star Emma Roberts producing the series. It will begin production later this year in Savannah, Georgia.