Master of None Is Back—With Sapphic Romance at the Center

The Netflix series' third season shows Lena Waithe and Naomi Ackie's characters going through the trials and tribulations of a new marriage.

After a four-year hiatus, Netflix's Emmy Award-winning series Master of None returns this May.

The new season "chronicles the relationship of Denise (Emmy Award winner Lena Waithe) and her partner Alicia (BAFTA winner Naomi Ackie)," the description reads. "This new season is a modern love story that intimately illustrates the ups and downs of marriage, struggles with fertility, and personal growth both together and apart. Fleeting romantic highs meet crushing personal losses while existential questions of love and living are raised."

So it looks like this sapphic love story is getting the chance to shine. The Season 3 trailer is notably missing the first two seasons' main character, Aziz Ansari, who has disappeared from the public eye after accusations of sexual misconduct in 2018, though he remains on the series as writer, producer, and co-creator with director Alan Yang.

Waithe won an Emmy herself for season 2's "Thanksgiving" episode, which explored Denise's relationship with her family over the years before and after coming out as a lesbian. We can't wait to see the direction Season 3 takes.

Master of None premieres May 23 on Netflix. Watch the trailer below!