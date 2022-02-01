That Euphoria Montage Featured Movies Where Someone Dies at the End

The latest episode of Euphoria, HBO Max's explosive teen drama, was as surreal and traumatic as ever, but the beginning featured a touching moment of love and beauty in the form of a movie montage.

Titled "You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can", season 2's fourth episode opens with Rue professing her affection for her girlfriend.

"I don't think you understand how much I love Jules," her voiceover says as the scene then launches into a series of art, pop culture, and movie references expressing that love, including a montage of iconic films like Ghost, Titanic, Snow White, and Brokeback Mountain.

But, like with many things with Euphoria, what fans might have thought was lighthearted could have a much darker underbelly.

Someone pointed out that the films featured in the montage all end tragically, with one of the lovers dying at the end.

And if you pay attention to the roles Rue takes in each homage, the writing on the wall comes even more into focus. We don't mean to spoil 20+-year-old movies but Patrick Swayze's character dies in Ghost, Leonardo DiCaprio's character dies in Titanic, and Jake Gyllenhaal's character dies in Brokeback Mountain.

Is it a coincidence that Rue's fantasy places herself in each one of those roles? Or is it foreshadowing for what's to come?

We'll just have to wait and see...

Despite this declaration of love, the episode concluded with Rue and Jules on bad terms. We're halfway through the season and we have a feeling we're only headed downhill from here.

Euphoria premieres Sundays at 6pm PT on HBO Max.