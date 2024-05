Say what you will about X (formally Twitter) in the era of Elon Musk (and we have said plenty) one good thing is that it still creates a space for gays to commune, reminisce , and sometimes even commiserate.

One such thread that took off over the weekend fell firmly in the latter group. It seems the gay community on X is looking back at their earlier years to reflect on the controversial, homophobic behavior committed by their family members. With iconic memes of Rihanna and side-eye gifs of Mariah Carey, the gays are digging up skeletons in their mental closets that used to be painful, awkward memories.

Although, X is deemed a less censored space for queers to congregate and kiki — the gays will always unite to share a good laugh. (Because sometimes it’s laugh or cry!) On Saturday, X user @bigbacktivity started a thread by asking, “Gays: What’s something homophobic a loved one did when you were a child that has stayed with you as an adult?”

Since he posted it, this thread on X has amassed over 3 million views, as well as 1,200 likes and 2,800 retweets. Read carefully because the gays are pulling out their favorite saved memes and dusting off questionable coming-of-age stories. Keep scrolling for some of the most interesting and relatable answers.

Many in the thread found the shared experiences, as painful as they are, to be healing.