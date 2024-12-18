Scroll To Top
Johnny Sibilly dishes on his spicy relationship with OnlyFans star Phillip Davis (exclusive)

The Sip or Spill host is getting candid on his handsome new beau.

rickycornish

One thing about Johnny Sibilly? He always spills the tea.

The gorgeous actor and Sip or Spill host is known for asking all of the hard questions on his popular Logo YouTube show, but he's now opening up on his own personal life.

Earlier this year, Sibilly hard-launched his relationship with OnlyFans star Phillip Davis after the duo attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars Viewing Party in Los Angeles.

The couple also isn't afraid to pack on the PDA online as Davis slays the OF game, so this is the sex-positive representation we can't help but love.

"I'm really happy to be having so much fun and to be with someone I think is so damn hot. I applaud it! I think it's freeing and progressive. I'm all for it. I'm part of the change I wish to see in the world," Sibilly tells PRIDE.

Sibilly has hinted at starting his own OnlyFans page in the past, but he hasn't come around to creating an account just yet. However, that could change at any moment.

As of now, the star is supporting his boyfriend behind the scenes and is constantly debating on posting a spicy collaboration.

"Sometimes, it's like... let me take them pics! [I think about it] all the time, [but] I recognize the world that I live in. Who knows? It's always in the back of my mind."

Watch new episodes of Sip or Spill on Logo's YouTube channel. To see the full interview with Johnny Sibilly, check out the video at the top of the page.

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

