Johnny Sibilly reveals his spicy bedroom preferences & if he'd join OF (EXCLUSIVE)

Johnny Sibilly is a very talented and sexy actor who's known for roles in popular shows like Hacks, Pose, and Queer as Folk.



The star is also the host of Logo's Spill, where he chats with a wide range of LGBTQ+ celebrities as they reveal hot and scolding tea that fans won't find anywhere else.

However, the tables were turned when Sibilly walked the carpet at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars Viewing Party last week.

Chatting with PRIDE, the star opened up on his spicy bedroom preferences and if joining OnlyFans has ever crossed his mind.

Scroll through to see all the reasons as to why Sibilly is our Man Crush Monday and don't forget to watch new episodes of Spill on Logo's YouTube channel.

He slays the interview game. See on Instagram The birth of Spill began as an Instagram Live show during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the budget increased and Sibilly now conducts interviews in a chic studio where the celebs spill all the tea while sipping on cocktails. "It feels so crazy and exciting. I work with the best people. The guests are always so fun. Your faves are saying the things that they can't say other places and I love that," Sibilly tells PRIDE.

He's hooked up with his fans. See on Instagram The star also has no problem revealing some personal information of his own on new episodes of Spill. One common question he likes to asks his guests is if they've ever had sex with a fan. Well, it only seemed fair to ask Sibilly the same question on the red carpet. "I have 100%! I always say... I hope everyone that I've fu**ed is a fan. If they weren't at first, I hope after our session that they are a fan."

He has a favorite sexual position. See on Instagram Speaking of sex, let's just mention it all! Sibilly had no problem diving into his favorite positions in the bedroom and explaining why he prefers passionate sex when getting intimate with someone. "My favorite position is missionary. I think it's important to have eye contact and really feel that connection, but I like them all!" Plus, if you're curious if he's referring to a top, bottom, or vers position... we've got you covered. He's a vers king! "Both! ¿Porque no los dos? [Why not both?]"