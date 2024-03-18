Scroll To Top
Interviews

Johnny Sibilly reveals his spicy bedroom preferences & if he'd join OF (EXCLUSIVE)

Johnny Sibilly by Christopher Sherman
Instagram (@hichristophers via @johnnysibilly)

The hunky actor says he’s ready to show some skin during an exclusive interview with PRIDE.

rickycornish

Johnny Sibilly is a very talented and sexy actor who's known for roles in popular shows like Hacks, Pose, and Queer as Folk.

The star is also the host of Logo's Spill, where he chats with a wide range of LGBTQ+ celebrities as they reveal hot and scolding tea that fans won't find anywhere else.

However, the tables were turned when Sibilly walked the carpet at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars Viewing Party last week.

Chatting with PRIDE, the star opened up on his spicy bedroom preferences and if joining OnlyFans has ever crossed his mind.

Scroll through to see all the reasons as to why Sibilly is our Man Crush Monday and don't forget to watch new episodes of Spill on Logo's YouTube channel.

He slays the interview game.

The birth of Spill began as an Instagram Live show during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, the budget increased and Sibilly now conducts interviews in a chic studio where the celebs spill all the tea while sipping on cocktails.

"It feels so crazy and exciting. I work with the best people. The guests are always so fun. Your faves are saying the things that they can't say other places and I love that," Sibilly tells PRIDE.

He's hooked up with his fans.

The star also has no problem revealing some personal information of his own on new episodes of Spill.

One common question he likes to asks his guests is if they've ever had sex with a fan. Well, it only seemed fair to ask Sibilly the same question on the red carpet.

"I have 100%! I always say... I hope everyone that I've fu**ed is a fan. If they weren't at first, I hope after our session that they are a fan."

He has a favorite sexual position.

Speaking of sex, let's just mention it all!

Sibilly had no problem diving into his favorite positions in the bedroom and explaining why he prefers passionate sex when getting intimate with someone.

"My favorite position is missionary. I think it's important to have eye contact and really feel that connection, but I like them all!"

Plus, if you're curious if he's referring to a top, bottom, or vers position... we've got you covered. He's a vers king!

"Both! ¿Porque no los dos? [Why not both?]"

He's considering joining OnlyFans.

Sibilly is no stranger to showing skin on his social media and in many acting projects (we're still thinking about those steamy Queer As Folk scenes).

The star is currently looking for more acting projects and has no problem stripping down if the right gig comes along.

"Hopefully I get more jobs so I maybe I can possibly show more skin or I'll start an OnlyFans. Who knows? The year is young."

Joining OnlyFans has crossed Sibilly's mind before, but he knows it's no easy job to maintain an active page.

"I feel like everyone says 'I'm going to start an OnlyFans!' We'll see. It's not easy. I know a lot of creators and it's not easy. I tip my hat to them because they keep us entertained."

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

