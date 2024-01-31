Scroll To Top
Movies

Alexander Lincoln new gay role has us breaking a sweat

Alexander Lincoln new gay role has us breaking a sweat

New gay romance film casts some major hotties for its leads
Instagram.com; @alexander__lincoln; @jackbanderson

Two strangers. One night. A quest for redemption.

@andrewjstillman

Alexander Lincoln took all of us by surprise with his role as Mark Newton in In from the Side, a gay romance about two rugby players who wind up in an adulterous affair with a couple who, quite frankly, could also pass as brothers.

Lincoln addressed his sexual identity after people accused him of queerbaiting from the film, since many had already known and been fans of him from his time on the British soap Emmerdale. However, the actor admitted he was “not straight” and had always viewed sexual attraction as “more to do with the person than their gender.”

Lincoln also promised to remain visible within the queer community after telling Attitudethat the conversation about sexuality was an important one to put at the forefront. Fortunately, he's delivering on his promise with another gay film titled On A Winter Night alongside fellow actor Jack Brett Anderson (Wolfblood, Acceptable Damage).

Ignoring the fact that the two actors once again look like brothers, the longline for the film, written by Diego Scerrati and directed by Liam Calvert, reads: “Two strangers. One night. A quest for redemption.”

We have a lot of questions, but what we don’t yet have are a lot of answers. With that in mind, we also have a crowdfunding page on Indiegogo headed by Scerrati trying to raise funds for the film. Though the campaign is closed to new backers, the page delves deeper into how the plot of the story follows a stone-broke gay actor named Lukas who crosses paths with a man named Oliver on a night he wants to commit suicide. Oliver has some issues of his own, and as “their unlikely connection deepens, haunting pasts resurface, threatening to unravel their mission for redemption and purpose.”

Mysterious, indeed, with the redemption quest still unknown.

As of this writing, the filming hasn’t started yet, and the crowdfunding page shows the team only raised 36% of their goal. However, the film poster attached to the film’s Instagram page stated filming starts next week, and also added Beth Rylance (Extraordinary) and In from the Side alum Kane Surry to the cast.

While we wait, watch the crowdfunding video from Scerrati to promote the film and get some initial backers:

Movies
alexander lincolnbeth rylancediego scerratigay romancejack brett andersonkane surryliam calverton a winter night
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio