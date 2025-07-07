'Red, White & Royal Blue 2' author teases 'adult' romance in the upcoming film

It's been nearly two years since the film adaptation of Red, White & Royal Blue premiered on Prime Video, but we finally have some new updates about the highly anticipated sequel!
Casey McQuiston, who wrote the novel of the same name, recently chatted with Yahoo's Queer Voices about their upcoming book, The Pairing — and took the time to sneak in tidbits about Red, White & Royal Blue 2 while they were at it.
"I can share that I've been working on a script, I am cowriting it with Matthew López, who [co-wrote] and directed the first movie, which I know so many readers know and love," McQuiston said. "And that I've spoken to a lot of the cast about the sequel, and that they're all so excited about it, and about hopefully moving forward with the next steps."
Red, White & Royal Blue follows the enemies-to-lovers story of a British prince (Nicholas Galitzine) and the U.S. President's son (Taylor Zakhar Perez). The two are forced to stage a friendship to do damage control after their feud turns catastrophic and, of course, simply end up falling in love instead.
Both the book and the adaptation were huge hits — huge enough to warrant a sequel, which was announced last May. Fans have been eagerly awaiting any tidbits about what their faves will be up to next ever since, and, fortunately, McQuiston doled out just a little more info for them to grab onto.
"I think what you can expect from the sequel is a glimpse into Alex and Henry's life after the confetti has finished falling from the first movie, and you have to move forward together as two adults in a real, serious adult partnership," they told Yahoo! "With pressures and expectations and dreams that might be coming into conflict with each other, and things that might be pulling them and pushing them in different directions and how they navigate that together."
Sure, it's still vague, but it's exciting to know things are moving along, and that everyone involved seems to be looking forward to seeing what's in store for Alex and Henry.